Richard D. Neuharth

January 30, 1960 – January 10, 2021
Richard DuWayne Neuharth was born January 30, 1960 in Coos Bay to Donald and Beverly Neuharth. He passed away January 10, 2021 as a result of heart complications.
Richard was a 1978 graduate of North Bend High School. He spent his life as a skilled mechanic; starting his career with Coast Metal Works and later working for Bracelin & Yeager, United Rentals and most recent, Billeter Marine. There wasn’t anything that Richard couldn’t fix and he was always there to help his family and friends in any situation. His proudest accomplishment in life was the relationship that he shared with his son, Scotty. He was a devoted collector of many things, such as: antiques, tools and those obnoxious Hawaiian shirts. From the time Richard was a boy, everywhere he went, a fair amount of mischief was sure to follow, usually resulting in a lot of laughs. We were all lucky to have Richard in our lives.
A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date for sharing stories, red beer, and hugs when gathering is safe for us all.
Richard is survived by his mother, Beverly Neuharth; son, Scotty Neuharth; along with Tyler and Jayla Johnson, who he loved as his own; sister and brother in law, Pam and Tony Hostetter; niece, Jennifer and Tracy Diefenbaugh; nephew, Dustin and Jessica Gleason; and great niece and great nephew, Drew and Grady Diefenbaugh. The abundant list of close friends and extended family members that will miss Richard is endless.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Neuharth.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
