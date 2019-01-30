Sept. 13, 1954 – Jan. 24, 2019
A memorial service will be held for Richard C. “Rick” Flitcroft, 64, of Coos Bay, at 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2, at Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave. in Coos Bay, with Rev. Don Berney officiating.
Rick was born Sept. 13, 1954 in Coos County, near Coquille, the son of Rodney and Darlene (Price) Flitcroft. He passed away Jan. 24, 2019 in Portland. Rick was raised and educated in Coos County and after he graduated from Marshfield High School in 1972, he joined the United States Army and served for two years. After returning home, he moved to Washington where he married Terri Criswell and they had two daughters. They later divorced and in 1995 he married Lynn Louise (Johnson) Leigh and they made their home in Coos Bay.
Rick drove log trucks for many years for several companies and had driven more that a million miles accident free. He enjoyed working in the garden, he loved his animals and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Flitcroft of Coos Bay; daughters, Shiloh Flitcroft, Desia and Jeremy Graybill of Portland, and Jennifer Leigh and her husband, Tom Rhyne of Cedar Park, Texas; Jason Wetzell, who called Rick “Dad”; six grandchildren, including Zachary Leigh who Rick and Lynn raised from a young child; father, Rodney Flitcroft of Florence; brothers, Ron and Kerri Flitcroft and Mike Flitcroft of Coos Bay, and Rodney Flitcroft, Jr., of Seattle, Wash.; and sisters, Debbie and Pat Murto of North Bend, Trudy Siderius of Lafayette, and Carolyn Redman of Pahoa, Hawaii.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene Gay Macias; and a son, Joshua Leigh.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
