Oct. 16, 1929 – Aug. 3, 2018
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Richard L. “Buck” Buchanan, 88, of North Bend, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 25, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay, with pastor Jon Strasman presiding. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Buck was born Oct. 16, 1929 in North Bend, to Barney Buchanan and Dorothy (Hamlin) Buchanan. He passed away peacefully Aug. 3, 2018 in Coos Bay.
Buck graduated from North Bend High School, Class of 1947. In 1951, he married his sweetheart, Patty Groven. Together, they raised three daughters and lived in the North Bend area throughout his entire lifetime. Buck was a member of the local ILWU-12 Longshore union for more than 40 years. He was also a member of the masonic lodge for more than 60 years. Family was everything to Buck. He loved nothing more than a big family gathering. He also loved the ocean and sand hills and spending time at the North Bend Senior Center with his many friends.
Buck is survived by his daughter, Susan Hargrove of Alaska; daughter, Sally Parks of North Bend; daughter, Mary Colton of North Bend; grandsons, Brad Hargrove of North Bend and Blaine Hargrove of Alaska; grandsons, Rick Grout of North Bend and Mark Colton Jr. of North Bend; granddaughters, Sarah Stanton of Alaska, April Stinson of North Bend and Tricia Colton of North Bend; many great and great-great-grandkids and extended family members; and special friend, Rhoda Beauchemin.
Buck was preceded in death by his parents, Barney Buchanan and Dorothy (Hamlin) George; his first wife, Patricia Groven in 1994; and his second wife, Jean Hileman in 2008.
In Lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Buck’s name to the North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend, Oregon 97459.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
