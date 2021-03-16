March 14, 1951 – February 23, 2021
A memorial service for Richard Allen Bales, 69, of Coos Bay, will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Family Life Center Church of God, 1067 Newmark Street in North Bend.
Richard was born March 14, 1951 in North Bend, the eldest son of six children born to Earl and Donna Bales. He passed away peacefully at his home February 23, 2021 in Coos Bay.
Richard graduated from Marshfield High School in 1969. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Christina (D’Agostini) Bales and they raised one daughter together.
Richard enjoyed the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, and four-wheeling. He was most passionate about his lifelong career as a heavy equipment operator. He loved his family, his wife Tina; his daughter, Cori and his two grandchildren, Drew and Taylor as well as his two dogs, “the girls”. He cared deeply for his church family, taking care of his mother and his close connection with his siblings.
He is survived by his mother, Donna Bales; his wife, Christina Bales; his daughter and grandchildren; sisters, Earlene Hastings, Lorna Spivey, Sylvia Combs; brothers, Larry and Dennis Bales; as well as several nieces and nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Richard was preceded in death by his firstborn daughter and his father, Earl Bales.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
