February 03, 1942 – July 31, 2022
Richard was born in Oak Park, Illinois and grew up there and in Plainfield, New Jersey; St Louis Park, Minnesota; and Prairie Village, Kansas. He graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School and Kansas State University. He served in the US Army and was honorably discharged as a Captain. His name will be added to the Department of Defense Honor Roll in Washington, D.C. to commemorate his military service.
He worked for Metropolitan Life and Jim Palmer Trucking in Wichita, Kansas. He moved to Reedsport, Oregon in 2010. He was an avid woodworker and design carpenter; was a member of the NRA; and enjoyed target shooting, hunting, fishing, hot-air ballooning, and reading.
He is survived by three brothers, Paul Nauert of Santa Barbara, CA, Peter Nauert of Overland Park, KS, and Robert Nauert of Rocklin, CA; one sister, Nancy Tubbs of Portland, OR; four nieces; six great nieces; and one great nephew.
He was cremated at Dunes Memorial Chapel. His ashes will be spread on Sandia Peak in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In his memory, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
