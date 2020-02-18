Richard A. Irvine
November 2, 1946 - February 15, 2020
A graveside service for Richard A. Irvine, 73, of Coos Bay will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay.
Richard was born Nov. 2, 1946 in Champaign, Illinois. He passed away peacefully in his sleep Feb. 15, 2020 in Coos Bay from lung cancer.
He is survived by his previous wife, Mary; his children, Camille (Joe) Cortez, and Richard (Pam) Irvine; three grandchildren, Cynthia, Robert and Carmella.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Irvine and Thelma Corn; and his brother, Ron Irvine.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Red Cross Cancer Society or your local hospice center.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
