Richard A. Dexter

October 7, 1936 – December 22, 2020
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Richard “Dick” A. Dexter, 84, of North Bend, will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hauser Community Church, 69411 Wildwood Road in Hauser, with Pastor Greg Stansel presiding. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Dick was born on October 7, 1936 in Ortonville, Minnesota to Roy Edwin Dexter and Estella A. (Pullis) Dexter. He passed away on December 22, 2020 in Coos Bay from complications of Lewy Body disease.
Dick and his family moved to North Bend at the age of 6. He attended North Bend schools and graduated from North Bend High School, class of 1956. He was involved in lots of sports while in high school and won the Bryant Cup his senior year. After graduation he enrolled at OTI (Oregon Technology Institute) in Klamath Falls and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Carpentry. In 1958 he married his high school sweetheart, Alice Olson, and they celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on September 21, 2020.
Dick was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed ocean fishing, hunting, trapping, gold detecting and hound dog hunting. In his spare time he played softball in the league at Mingus Park. He was a contractor for over 40 years, first as Dexter and Murray and when Phil retired, as Dexter Construction.
Dick is survived by his wife, Alice Dexter of North Bend; daughter, Karen Dexter of North Bend; son, Tom Dexter and his wife Sandy of North Bend; daughter, Susan Lindsey and her husband Cliff of Coos Bay; son, Rick Dexter and his companion Maureen Stout of North Bend; brother, Gene Dexter of Eugene; grandchildren, Jamie Morris of North Bend, Scott Dexter of Lakeview, Allison and Josiah Emerson of Reedsport, Wesley Dexter of North Bend, Marshal Giles of North Bend, Lyndee Dexter of Pendleton, Kira Lindsey of McMinnville, Brady Dexter and Randi Dexter of Reedsport, and Chris and Chad Lindsey of Coos Bay; six great grandchildren and one more on the way. He is also survived by many close nieces, nephews and close friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Estella Dexter; brothers, Glenn, Raymond, LeRoy and David; and sister, Alice Collatt.
