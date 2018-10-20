April 24, 1955 – Sept. 22, 2018
A memorial Mass will be held for Rick C. Saraceni, 63, of North Bend, at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 3, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St. in North Bend. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay, with a private inurnment with military honors to be held at Roseburg National Cemetery at a later date.
Rick was born April 24, 1955 in Van Nuys, Calif., to Aldo Saraceni and Arlene M. (Krueger) Saraceni. He passed away peacefully Sept. 22, 2018, at his home due to health complications.
Rick served honorably in the U.S. Army from June 1972 to January 1979. He attained the rank of Sergeant and was a member of the U.S. Quartermaster Corps. He served as a drill sergeant in Fort Ord, Calif. From there he was assigned to Armstrong Barracks with the 3rd Armored Division, 12th Calvary in Budingen, Germany. Lastly, he was an instructor at the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps School in Fort Lee, Virginia.
Following his time in the U.S. Army, Rick lived in Virginia, Louisiana, Oklahoma and California. During this time, he served in multiple roles and levels as a salesman within the oil and aerospace defense industry, aerospace industries, retail industry and chemical industry. Rick moved to Port Orford in 1993. In 1994, he finally settled in North Bend . Here, he served as the Food Services Director for Baycrest Village. At the time of his passing he worked for Coastal paper and Supply Incorporated as a industrial chemical representative.
Rick is survived by his wife, Kathy Saraceni; sons, John Sarnecky, Jeff Sarnecky and Derrick Saraceni; siblings, Allen Krueger, Debbie Newsom, Tony Saraceni and Terrell Ogilvie; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
