August 1, 1973 – December 19, 2020
Rhonda Janiese Wilkerson (Power) was born August 1, 1973 to John and Janiese Wilkerson in Coos Bay, where she continued to enjoy her life on the beautiful Oregon Coast. She was surrounded by her family as she made her journey to heaven on December 19, 2020.
She became a registered nurse at the age of 27 and enjoyed her role as a nurse in the Labor and Delivery unit at Bay Area Hospital where she made many dear friends. Rhonda’s biggest accomplishment was her five children, and nothing brought her more joy then watching them grow and achieve their own accomplishments in life. In the early years of her adulthood Rhonda could be found happily helping her children with one of their many activities.
Rhonda was an avid camper, a nature enthusiast and extremely creative when it came to art and decorating. Many of her fondest memories were camping with family and friends in the summer or painting at the Pottery Co. on a cold rainy day.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, John and her son, Gabriel. She is survived by her four daughters, Alexandra Campbell, Jamie Messner, Charlotte Power and Olivia Power; sons-in-law, Kaleb Campbell and Zachary Messner; granddaughter, Rylee Campbell; mother, Janiese Wilkerson; sister, Julia Baysinger; and niece, Haley Moore.
Rhonda’s engaging and infectious personality brought a smile to anyone who met her, and she taught her children to spread the kindness wherever they go.
Rhonda’s family asks all who would like to pay tribute to her to please make a donation to the Autism Society at https://autismsocietyoregon.org. Rhonda was passionate about children and educating others about Autism.
