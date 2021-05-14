November 1, 1977 - May 5, 2021
Rex Alan Lawton III “Junior”, a brother, son and friend, lost his life in a tragic car wreck May 5, 2021.
Rex was born November 1, 1977 in Richland, Washington, the only son in a house of 6 girls. He grew up in Spokane, Washington, with his dad before starting his life on the coast with his sisters.
He was an extremely talented mechanic and construction worker. Grew up working on any type of motor you could put in front of him. If there was something that needed to be fixed he was the guy who could figure out a solution.
He was incredibly good hearted, would do anything for his family and friends, but like most he had a lot of obstacles to overcome. That never took away the amount of love everyone had for him.
Rex is survived by his father, Rex Lawton II of the Philippines; step-mother, Gaye Lawton of Spokane; his three sisters, Felicia Lawton of Coos Bay, Christina Bravo of North Bend and Michelle Claiborne of Coos Bay; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Sheri Ramirez; mother, Sylvia Mejia and grandmother, Donna Fairley.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date due to the amount of flight restrictions for family out of state.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
