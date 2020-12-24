Reverend Susan Lucille Kyllo, 78, of Spring Park, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2020, after having lived with the debilitating disease of Alzheimer’s for several years.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Leonora Kyllo. She graduated from Orono High School in 1960, Augsburg College in 1965, and received her masters of Divinity at Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary in Berkely, California, in 1980.
In 1980, Susan was ordained in Minneapolis in the Lutheran Church and served several congregations over the next 11 years. Susan’s final ministerial call was to Faith Lutheran in North Bend, where she served from 1991 to 2012. She returned to Minnesota in 2016 to spend her remaining years at Minnetonka Shores Presbyterian Home in Spring Park. Susan was recognized for her 40 years of ministry at the Oregon Synod Assembly in November of 2020.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Angel Lapa of San Diego, California; siblings, Sandra (Ronald) Thorson of Apple Valley, Minnesota, Shirley Hemenway of Orono, Minnesota, Sylvia (Dean) Brekke of Phoenix Arizona, and Ross (Richard Adams) Kyllo of Minneapolis, Minnesoa; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A virtual memorial service will be held from Spirit of Grace in Beaverton on January 9, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. PST.
The family wishes to thank Minnetonka Shores Presbyterian Home for Susan’s care. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer’s Association, ALS Association, or donor’s choice. Interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Long Lake, Minnesota.
David Lee Funeral Home
Wayzata 952-473-5577
