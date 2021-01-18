Rella L. Johnson

August 8, 1948 – January 11, 2021
Rella was born August 8, 1948, in Bremerton, Washington, to Foster and Eileen Radcliffe. She passed away with her family by her side January 11, 2021, after a brave battle with lung cancer.
Upon graduation from North Bend high school Rella married the love of her life, Lee Johnson on July 22, 1967. Lee and Rella were both involved with Charleston PTO, Coos County Fair and 4-H, and the Marshfield equestrian team during the years their daughters and grandchildren were involved. Rella is remembered by all as a fun loving, kind, and willing to lend a hand whenever and wherever it was needed.
For more than 30 years she was a volunteer for the American Red Cross and was a dedicated blood donor, and over that time donated more than a gallon of blood.
Lee and Rella moved to Halsey in 2004 and she quickly became involved in the Halsey community. Rella served as a Halsey City Counselor since 2013, and is member of the Central Linn Lions Club, Blue Heron Advisory Committee, Library Advisory and Ford Foundation Leadership Tree Planting. She was the coordinator of the Halsey free Thanksgiving Dinner for the last several years as well as set up the City Hall seasonal decorations. Rella helped in the construction of the new Halsey City Hall and renovation of the Halsey Public Library. One of her joys was to host the Wednesday doughnut and coffee klatch. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, garage sales and sewing. As with everything she did, she had special talent creating elaborate Halloween and team costumes, Barbie outfits and talent for repairs of horse blankets and blue jeans.
Rella is survived by daughters and their spouses, Roni and Lloyd Jackson, Dawn and Paul Schmidt, Tami and Tim Bollin; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; Noreen and Paul Greiner, Rex and Dana Williams, and many cherished other family member to include brothers, sister in laws, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Ocean View Memory Gardens 1525 Ocean Blvd. Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
