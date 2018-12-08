April 22, 1927 – Dec. 2, 2018
No public services will be held for Reginald “Reg” Gordon, 91, of North Bend. A private graveside committal was held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Reginald Lyman Gordon was born April 22, 1927 in Winooski, the third of seven children, born to Willis K. Gordon and Alice F. (Marquette) Gordon. He passed away peacefully Dec. 2, 2018, in Coos Bay, following a short battle with cancer.
Reg enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard at the age of 18 and served aboard the USS Wakefield, which was a personnel transport ship. Upon his honorable discharge, Reg returned to Vermont where he met and married the love of his life, Barbara E. Carpenter, April 21, 1951. They moved to North Bend immediately after they were married and raised three children. Barbara passed away Dec. 5, 1997.
Reg worked in the local automotive industry for many years, beginning with Lou Blanc’s and Murphy Motors, before opening Gold Coast Body Shop.
Reg is survived by daughter, Linda Petersen and her partner, David Brandt of Coos Bay; daughter, Nancy Gimlin and her husband, Ray of North Bend; son, Daniel Gordon and his wife, Lisa of North Bend; six grandchildren, Scott Petersen, Abbey Oman and her husband, Steve, Joel Gimlin, Joshua Gimlin, Katie Gordon and Kimmie Mathews and her husband, Luke; two step-grandchildren, Kayla Kintner and her husband, Dan, and Kyler Fletcher; sister, Colleen Gordon of Texas; and six great-grandchildren, Brayden, Rylan, Alyson, Eberly, Sadie and Barrett.
Reg was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Barbara; his parents, Willis and Alice; brothers, ken, Bob, Alan, Jerry and Bill; and great-grandson, Jaden.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
