Rebecca Lynn Engle

February 10, 1944 – February 28, 2023
A celebration of life for Rebecca “Becky” Lynn Engle, 79, of Coos Bay, will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Monica’s Hall, 357 S 6th Street in Coos Bay. Following the service, The Young Bucs will be playing some of Becky’s favorite dance music.
Rebecca lost her 4-year battle with cancer, February 28, 2023. She passed away peacefully at home, with family by her side.
She was born February 10, 1944 in Portland, Oregon, and moved with her family to Myrtle Point, where she attended elementary through high school and went on to attend the University of Portland and then completing her college education at OHSU Dental School, in Dental Hygiene. Becky spent her first few years working in Eugene, and then moved to the Coos Bay area and completed a 40-year career, gaining many lifelong friendships in the offices of Dr. Bob Macy and Dr. Lori Lemire.
Becky was involved in local theater productions at Little Theater on the Bay and Sawdust Theatre. Music and dancing was a big part of her life, where, in her last decade, she shared her talents as co-director of LTOB’s Little Ole Opry. In 1982, Becky married Les Engle and together they shared many years with music and dancing as a major part of their lives. She was active as a student of tap and ballet at the Pacific School of Dance in Coos Bay. Becky also enjoyed collecting dolls, gardening and reading.
She is survived by husband, Les Engle; and stepchildren, Les Jr., Valerie and Andrea, and their children; her nieces, Cathy Miller and husband, Nub, Chris Weatherill and husband, Mark, Mary Guana and husband, Alex; nephew, Pogo Hyde and wife, Lori; first husband; Richard Armstrong and wife, Sue.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille and Jacob Otter; stepfather, Ervin Wilberger; sister, Cookie Engstrom; and nephew, Scott Hyde.
Contributions may be made in Becky’s memory, to the Pacific School of Dance, Po Box 1052, Coos Bay. OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In