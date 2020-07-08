Rebecca “Becky” L. Thompson
May 18, 1960 – June 28, 2020
Rebecca "Becky" L. Thompson (Sherriff) passed unexpectedly in the home she shared with her husband on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Becky was born to Bill and JoAnne (Raines) Sherriff on May 18, 1960 in North Bend, Oregon. As a child, she lived throughout Oregon, from the Coast to Portland with her family. During those years; 4 younger siblings were added to the family that she helped raise and loved immensely.
In 1980 she reconnected and fell in love with her beloved husband Dale Thompson. In 1983 they welcomed a son, Joshua with two daughters following; Dani(elle) in 1984 and Wendy in 1988. As her children grew she became heavily involved in everything they did. She was active with school programs, PTA, sports programs, Boy Scouts, Camp Fire and Job's Daughters. Becky loved sunshine and summertime. She spent her life making lasting memories with the ones she held dear by camping and spending long days by the lake or river. Becoming a grandmother gave her life a new meaning. Everything she did was for her grandchildren. Becky had a steadfast love for baseball and often spent late nights and long days at the field watching all her kids play. Over the years she became a mother and grandmother to so many. "Grandma Becky" will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Becky is survived by her husband, Dale Thompson; son, Josh, his partner, Amanda Carpenter and his daughter Madison; daughter, Dani and her son, Hudson; daughter, Wendy her partner Cody Groff and her sons, Trenton and Rylland; son in law, Talon Holmes; parents, Bob and Rosie Thompson; brothers, Kelly Sherriff and his wife, Char; Kevin Kahakauwila; Fred Stufflebean; Bruce Thompson and his wife Jill; sister, Janine Leep and her husband, Neill; nephews, Jordyn Leep and his fiancé Allison Graham; Cole Leep; Kai Stufflebean; Brady Sherriff; Brandon Thompson, his wife Amy and son, Hunter. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as innumerable chosen children and grandchildren.
Becky was preceded in death by her grandparents, Austin and Gladys Raines; mother, JoAnne Stufflebean; step-father, Fred Stufflebean; aunts, Cleda Taylor; Wilma Hinderlie; Kathy Dover and uncles, Clarence Taylor and John Hinderlie.
There will be an informal potluck celebration at Ferry Road Park on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In