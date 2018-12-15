May 1, 1935 – Nov. 8, 2018
A celebration of life for Ray Henshaw, 83, of Myrtle Point will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 29, at the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge, 54942 Maple Heights Road.
Ray Henshaw was born during the Great Depression, May 1, 1935 in Kingsmill, Arkansas and found his way to Myrtle Point. Here he met lifelong best friends and most importantly, his future bride, Joyce Ann Wilder. They settled in Myrtle Point to raise three children, Stevie, Brad, and Pam.
Early in their marriage, Ray was a cheesemaker at the Safeway facility In Myrtle Point. Later, he would become a much beloved bus driver and then, the transportation supervisor for the Myrtle Point school district. As a staunch supporter of quality music and athletic programs for children, he attended countless music events and games. He simply loved kids.
Community service played a major role in his life. He was a volunteer captain fireman, for more than 30 years, one of Myrtle Points first EMT's, long time member of the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge #1935, where he served as an officer for several years and delivered meals to Meals on Wheels recipients. He belonged to the Lions and Rotary clubs.
He was awarded “Citizen of the Year” by the Myrtle Point Chamber of Commerce and “EMT of the Year” by the Myrtle Point EMT Association. Ray was an avid golfer with a quirky backswing and a fervent Oregon Duck fan.
Kind, gentle, honest, and giving; words which so aptly describe him. “Believes the best in people. If you have nothing nice to say, don’t. There’s always a silver lining”. Statements he lived by and passed to his children.
He’s survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joyce Henshaw; daughter, Pam Schroeder and son-in-law, Bruce Schroeder of Sunriver; son, Brad Henshaw and daughter-in-law, Kim Henshaw of Myrtle Point; grandchildren, Tyler, Kameron, Stephen, Karissa, Gabby, Jacob, and Kenzie; three great-grandchildren, Emory, Reid and Rainn; sisters, Dorothy White of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Barbara Blaylock of Rayville, Louisiana; and brothers, Danny Joe of Famerville, Louisiana and Chester Henshaw of Oak Grove, Louisiana.
He is preceded in death by his son, Stephen Ray Henshaw (7 yrs old); mother, Ruby Turner; father, Chester Henshaw; and sisters, Georgie Gilkison, Wilma Smith, Carol Wright, and Linda Townson.
See you in Heaven. Love you forever.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
