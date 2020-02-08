Randy Z. Rema
September 10, 1957 - December 30, 2019.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Randy Z. Rema, 62, of North Bend, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Shoreline Community Church, 2151 Clark St. in North Bend with Pastor Michael Barnard presiding.
Randy was born on Sept. 10, 1957, in North Bend, Ore., at the Old Keizer Hospital to Raymond Rema and Colleen (Sullivan) Rema. He was comfortable at his home when he passed away suddenly on Dec. 30, 2019.
Randy graduated from Myrtle Point High School, class of 1975 and went on to attend Southern Oregon State College in Ashland. He joined the US Navy in 1980 and was stationed in San Diego, where he met the love of his life, Becky Huster. They were married on July 10, 1981 and he continued his duties in the service with his “Brothers” both in Hawaii at Pearl Harbor and back in San Diego.
Randy and Becky moved back to Becky’s hometown in Indiana. It was there that Randy joined Northside Electrical Contractors and his love for the electrical trade developed. In 1992, Randy and Becky’s only child was born, a daughter, Rachel Ann. He was the best father any child could ask for.
Randy and Becky moved back to Oregon in 1995 and he started his electrical career in Local IBEW #932 at Reese Electric. In 2004 Randy and Becky purchased the business from George and Sharon Reese. Over the years Randy worked hard to build the business and continue the customer service that had come to be expected from Reese Electric.
Randy served on numerous boards such as NECA (National Electrical Contractors Association), NJATC (National Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee), SWOCC Foundation and many more. He was passionate about our community, the electrical trade, his family, his friends, tennis and his Oregon Ducks. He was a bright light to so many and he will be missed more than words can ever say.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions in Randy’s name be made to Bryan’s Home, a renovated historical home that will be a home for homeless veterans. This is a project that was important to Randy. This may be sent c/o Becky Rema to North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue, North Bend, Oregon 97459. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
