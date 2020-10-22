June 19, 1970 – October 16, 2020
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Randy J. McKinley, 50, of North Bend, will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the gravesite of his parents, Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Randy was born on June 19, 1970 in Coos Bay to parents Jim McKinley and Maryanne (Jacobson) McKinley. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his friends and family, on October 16, 2020, following a long and courageous battle with brain cancer.
Randy was a Boy Scout for many of his teenage years, achieving “Life” status. He graduated from North Bend High School, class of 1988. In high school he participated in both football and wrestling. Following high school Randy graduated from Southwestern Oregon Community College with a degree in Industrial Arts. He went on to work as a traveling welder/fabricator, working in much of the Western United States.
Randy met his fiancé, Tracy Webster, and gained a family with her son, Forrest. For 17 years Randy and Tracy spent visiting lighthouses and exploring the unbeaten path. Randy also enjoyed camping, biking and time spent with his family and friends.
In 2018, Randy was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. Randy fought hard and rarely ever let his diagnosis fade his happiness.
Randy is survived by his fiancé, Tracy Webster and her son, Forrest; brother, Brad McKinley and his wife Betty; brother, Dan McKinley and his girlfriend, Lisa Campbell; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, Jim McKinley in 2001; and his mother, Maryanne McKinley in 2018.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
