Randy Cotton

June 23, 1956 - October 4, 2020
Randy Scott Cotton was born on June 23, 1956 in North Bend, to Starlene and John Scott Lawrence. He passed October 4, 2020 in Coos Bay, in his home surrounded by his family.
Randy attended Marshfield High School. He then enlisted in the United States Army in 1974 with an honorable discharge in 1978. Randy was stationed in Kirch-Göns, Germany at a U.S. Army installation known as “The Rock.” He was in the 3rd Armored Division – 77th Armored Battalion. He served as the gunner on the M60A1 tank and was the Company Commander’s driver and gunner, Spec. 4.
Randy was married to Lauri Brookes from 1983-1993. They had a daughter, Trista. In 1994, Randy met Linda Tally and they married in 1998. Randy gained a wonderful son, Matt. Randy and Linda also had a daughter, Shantaya. Randy and Linda spent 26 beautiful years together until the day of his passing.
Randy worked as a truck driver and eventually owned his own trucking business. Randy then decided to pursue a lifelong career in road construction. Starting with Bracelin & Yeager, LTM, and Knife River. He started his career as a Heavy Equipment Operator and quickly advanced to Construction Superintendent. Randy received many letters of recognition from the various projects he had supervised. He was a 9 time recipient of the Employee of the Month award and he earned the Employee of the Year award from Knife River in 2011. He was well respected and loved by his Knife River family as a leader, mentor and coworker. Also by the many sub-contractors and businesses associated with the projects he supervised.
Randy loved life. He worked hard and played hard. He loved to spend his spare time with family and friends. Randy had many hobbies that he was passionate about. He loved hunting (and was great at it), golfing every weekend and riding his motorcycles.
As much as Randy worked hard and played hard – he fought hard too. He was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and never ever let it get in his way. He continued to work up until the week before he passed. He drove himself to every out of town treatment he had. He maintained such a positive attitude. He was honored at Autzen Stadium during a football game as the “Fight like a Duck: Cancer Patient of the Game.”
Randy was outgoing, fun-loving and was always the life of the party. Even in treatments his pod was known as the “party pod.” He supported and encouraged many cancer patients in a way that only he could. He was friends with everyone – he never knew a stranger. He was a loyal friend as well as a loving husband, father, and papa. He was a charmer, he was tough, and he was a man’s man. He was beyond question one of the toughest of men.
Randy is survived by his wife, Linda Cotton; his daughters, Trista Schrader and Shantaya Cotton; son, Matt Butler; parents, Joe and Starlene Cotton; sisters, Sandy Bales, Kandy Fisher; brothers, Joe “Poke” Cotton, David Lawrence, Dean Lawrence, Darrell Lawrence, and Jim Hayter; grandchildren, Spencer, Allie, Dean, Lacy, Lilly and Bradley. He was preceded in death by his father, John Scott Lawrence.
He was loved so deeply by his family, friends and all who knew him. There will never be another like him. He is truly a legend.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 so that all friends and family can attend.
Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the on-line guest book, share photos and send condolences at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
