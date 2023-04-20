July 4, 1956 – April 7, 2023
A celebration of life for Randi Lynn Gulseth, 66, of Coos Bay, was held Friday, April 14 at the Coos Bay Chapel.
Randi was born July 4, 1956 in New Jersey to Robert and Shirley Lorraine (Huff) Lippincott. She passed away April 7, 2023 at her residence in Coos Bay.
Randi loved music, and shared that love with all of those around her.
She will be greatly missed by many.
Randi is survived by her husband, Gregory L. Gulseth; children, Amanda Beth George, Nancy Renee Harmon, Peter Andre Camreta, Ryan Gulseth, Jaina Gulseth and Casey Gulseth; 12 grandchildren; 2 sisters; 1 brother; bucketloads of nieces and nephews and children and their spouses; and all of whose lives were touched by Randi’s love.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
