May 17, 1956 – October 25, 2022
Randall George “Randy” Domenighini, 66, died October 25, 2022. Randy was born May 17, 1956 in Myrtle Point to George and Barbara (Dixon) Domenighini. He was raised in Coquille and graduated in 1974.
He married Rinda Gall on May 30, 1998 and they lived on Fairview Road amongst family, where he always wanted to be.
He started working for D&H Logging, Inc at 16 years old. His logging career continued with GD Logging, Inc until he retired. During his logging career he did move to Alaska for a short period of time, returning home to Coquille. After retiring from logging, he worked at Thomas & Sons Distributors in the warehouse loading trucks then moved on to raising cattle with his dad and younger brother, Rob until 2013.
He is survived by his wife, Rinda; his father-in-law, Ed Gall; siblings, Becki Johnson, North Bend, Rick Domenighini, Portland, Rob Domenighini and his wife, Kathy, Coquille; sister-in-law, Debbie (Gall); and Steve Wright, Myrtle Creek. Also, surviving are nephews, Grady Johnson, North Bend and Preston Domenighini, Coquille; niece, Morgan Domenighini, Springfield, MA; Chad and Kami Wright and Rhett, Myrtle Creek; Levi and Jodi (Wright) Forney; Emerie and Milee, Albany; uncle, Bart Domenighini, Bandon; aunts, Betty (Dixon) Tomminger, Molalla, Carol (Aiken) Domenighini, Portland and Dolores (Domenighini) Thom, Oakland, CA; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Bobbie; niece, Heidi Johnson; mother-in-law, Colleen Gall; and Gary Moore, future brother-in-law; and his goats, Rude Dude, Peppermint and Lucky; multiple bunnies; and Mad Cat.
Randy loved Coquille. He was Coquille/Coos County. He loved the weather, the trees, hills, rivers, backcountry roads, beaches and the wildlife. He was an avid reader too. Outside of Coos County in his younger years he spent many summers rafting on the Rogue River with his buddies. Randy and Rinda went on numerous road trips within the state seeing the sites, looking for beer signs and antiquing.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 starting at the Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens 94105 Rink Creek Lane, Coquille; with the Inurnment of Ashes at 10:00 AM followed by a gathering of friends and family at the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge, 54942 Maple Heights Coquille.
Since Randy regularly donated to local charities, we have decided in lieu of flowers you may choose to donate to any of these charities in Randy’s name.
City of Coquille Public Library, 105 N Birch St., Coquille, OR 97423; Kohl’s Kat House, 1431 SW Boulevard Coos Bay, OR 97420; Bandon Historical Society (Museum), PO Box 737, Bandon, OR 97411 or Coquille Valley Historical Society (Museum), PO Box 334, Coquille, OR 97423.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel. 541-396-3846.
