Randall David Kellogg of Coos Bay, Oregon, passed away on September 17, 2021 at the age of 60 years old, at OHSU in Multnomah County. Randall was born to Grover Scott and Sharon Frances Duryea in Florence, Oregon.
Randall was preceded in death by Grover Scott; Sharon Frances Allen; and Tanner Dean Hallmark.
Randall D. Kellogg is survived by his wife, Brandy Elaine Hallmark (Kellogg); his daughter, Kendell Marie Kellogg, and his two best friends (dogs), Moocher Kellogg and Dozchia Brown Hallmark.
Notice of service pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In