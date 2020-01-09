Ramona Matthews
October 31, 1961 – December 30, 2019
A Celebration of life gathering of family and friends will be held for Ramona Matthews, 58, of North Bend, from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10 at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson ave, North Bend, with an open mic for sharing stories and a special video presentation beginning at 6 p.m. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Ramona was born on Oct. 31, 1961 in Minot, ND to Ras Matthews and Reiko (Sugimoto) Matthews. She passed away on Dec. 30, 2019 in North Bend.
Ramona graduated from Bradley Central High School in Cleveland, Tennessee, Class of 1979. She enlisted in the US Navy in 1980 and was honorably discharged in 1982. She lived most of her adult life on the Pacific Coast of California and Oregon. She was previously employed for 15 years at the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw. She was currently working for ADAPT in North Bend.
Ramona had taken continuing education classes at SWOCC in Coos Bay. She was actively involved with local community events and assisted with Jazz and Arts festivals. She enjoyed cooking traditional Japanese cuisine and loved collecting anything frog-related.
Ramona is survived by her son, Austin Bergquist of New Albany, IN; son, Arin Bergquist and his wife Fallon of New Albany, IN; daughter, Alexis Bergquist of North Bend; brother, Rowland Matthews and his wife Melissa of Georgetown, KY; sister, Rowena Rivest and her husband Paul of Colorado Springs, CO; stepmother, Judy Matthews of Cleveland, TN; and many extended family members.
