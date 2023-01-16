Ralph Edward Whiting, MD-FACOG, formerly of North Bend and Bandon, passed away peacefully at his residence in Eugene on Friday evening, January 6, 2023 following a brief illness. He was 89.
Dr. Whiting met his first wife, Clara while attending the University of Puget Sound. Clara provided significant encouragement during this time, which allowed Dr. Whiting to graduate while working nights. He then graduated from OHSU School of Medicine, and served the obstetrical and gynecological needs of patients in the community for many years, first as a member of the North Bend Medical group and later as a private practitioner.
Dr. Whiting was a member of the medical faculties of a number of universities, including OHSU and the University of Washington. He served as Director of a Rural Health fellowship program for OB/GYN residents at Tacoma General Hospital for several years, and reprised this role by initiating a similar program on Kawa’i under difficult circumstances during and following the arrival of Hurricane Iniki in 1992. He also provided medical services for the Lakota Sioux at their reservations in South Dakota, and for patients at clinics throughout the United States.
Dr. Whiting lived his life with passion and joy. A licensed pilot and instructor, SCUBA diver, motorcyclist, and an avid sailor, he loved most of all the opportunity to share a dance with his beloved wife and closest friend Fay. He enjoyed the final eight years of his full life as a well-loved member of the Cascade Manor retirement community in Eugene.
Dr. Whiting is survived by his wife, Fay, the love of his life for the last 50 years. He is also survived by his sons, Michael, David, and Jeffrey; his daughter, Carrie (Goodfellow); stepdaughters, Lee Ann (Weddle) and Laurel (Smith); and numerous grandchildren.
At the request of the family, no memorial service is planned. Arrangements entrusted to Alpha Cremation Service. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In