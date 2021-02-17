August 22, 1944 – February 10, 2021
Ralph Edward Crowder was born August 22, 1944, in Marshfield, to Raymond and Dorene Crowder. He passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
He was raised in Gardiner and attended school in Gardiner and Reedsport. Class of 1962. He served in the US Army; 135th Aviation Company. He met and married Carole Miller on February 5, 1966 in Olivia, Minnesota and started a family. His professional career began after graduating appliance repair school, to over twenty years in sales in the grocery industry.
Ralph leaves behind his children, Randy (Susan) Crowder of Franklin, Tennessee, and Stephen (Sunny) Crowder of Waconia, Minnesota; siblings, Jim (Rosie) Crowder, Donald (Deanna) Crowder, Bev (Gary) Morse, Ron (Joanne Lehman) Crowder; Sister in law, Jeri Crowder; grandchildren, Gabriel, Callie, Benjamin, Laci; also many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Crowder; mother, Dorene Carothers; sister, Melba (Ron) Hammer; brother, Thomas Crowder; nephew, Steve Hammer.The family would like to express their gratitude for the many acts of kindness and friendship given to him during his life. A private service will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition https://oregonshores.org/contribute/donation
