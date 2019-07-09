July 5, 1938 – June 4, 2019
A public memorial service for Quincy Tarver “Bud” Freeman Jr., 80, of North Bend will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St., in North Bend. A Mass will be said in Bud’s name July 21 at Holy Redeemer.
Bud was born July 5, 1938, in West Monroe, La., the fifth (and only son) of six children to Quincy Tarver and Ruby Marie (Acord) Freeman Sr. He passed away unexpectedly at his home June 4, 2019.
The family migrated to California’s Sonoma County, and eventually to Eureka, where Bud met Gail Allen, his love for the next 65 years. Bud’s passion was outdoor activities, particularly baseball, where he played infield on Eureka High School’s undefeated 1956 team.
Bud enlisted in the Army National Guard at age 16. After graduating from high school in 1956, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, last assigned to the 16th Sky Cavalry in Vicenza, Italy. He was honorably discharged, earning credit for 56 months of military service before age 21.
On Nov. 13, 1957, Bud and Gail were married in Eureka. After 18 months in Italy, they returned to Eureka to begin their family. Bud spent the next 20 years in the wood products industry, with stops in Washington and Montana before settling in Oregon in 1972.
In 1979, weary of large companies, Bud began work for a Texas-based engineering and construction firm. He later co-founded D.B. Western, a chemical engineering firm, where Bud served as president until resigning to focus on surviving cancer.
After nearly a year of treatment and rehabilitation, Bud returned to work. He purchased the North Bend franchise for Acme Employment Agency and, as a favor for a friend, opened the Rolling Pin Pizza Parlor. He terminated the Acme franchise and changed the name to Cardinal Services, an inductee in the Oregon Business Magazine’s Best Places to Work Hall of Fame. In later years, Bud relished his role of Cardinal’s founder, especially the relationships with his work family.
Bud and Gail were active traveling with friends, sailing, and golfing. They enjoyed family reunions and cherished their grandchildren. Bud also enjoyed motorcycles, especially riding with Mike and Dawn Crow, longtime dear friends of both Bud and Gail.
Bud is survived by his wife, Gail; daughter, Stacey Freeman and her children, Lindsey Beveridge and Matthew DeBellis; daughter, Darci Freeman, her son, Rodney Stalcup, wife, Jade and their son, Brayden; son, Michael Freeman, his son, Maxwell Freeman, wife, Chrissy and daughter, Portia; sister, Vicky Beireis, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Mary Alice James, Joye Brittell, Gerry Wooley and Tanya Karr.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
