Priscilla “Pidd” Hunt

July 23, 1937 – December 14, 2021
Priscilla Hunt “Pidd” was born in eastern Kentucky on July 23, 1937. She raised five children after she moved to Columbus, Ohio where she eventually worked for General Motors. Her early retirement from GM opened a whole new world for her to explore, one where her creativity and personality would shine. She obtained her captain’s license and she ran a fishing charter on Lake Erie, and later purchased and rented campers (before it was popular). She eventually sold her house and purchased a fifth wheel camper and traveled across the United States (even to Alaska) doing volunteer work for the park service. Pidd worked both large and small park stations all over the country, made an untold number of new friends and ultimately landed in Bandon, Oregon, where she had time to pursue her passion for quilting, sewing and meeting new people. She loved the people in Bandon and lived out her life there until her passing on December 14, 2021. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children (son, Dennis and wife, Chris, son, Dan and wife, Julee, son, Gary and wife, Diane, daughter, Teri Leonard and daughter, in law, Vicki Davison Hunt); numerous grandchildren and a much loved sister in law, Carolyn Thomas, along with her children and grandchildren. Two of her brothers, Newt and Charlie, and one son, Randy preceded her in passing.
The family plans on holding a small, personal, memorial service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In