August 20, 1944 – July 8, 2021
A private celebration of life for Priscella "Peggy" (Jones) Johns will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 in North Bend. Private cremation was held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Peggy was born August 20, 1944 in Edinburg, Illinois to Thomas Paul Jones Jr. and Laura Virginia (Kirkbride) Jones. She passed away comfortably in her home in Coos Bay, on the evening of Thursday, July 8, 2021, surrounded by her children.
The simplest pleasures in life brought Peggy great joy. She was a proud active member of Down N' Dirty Truck Club, and was a member of the eastern star for many years. She loved Sunday drives and story circles, family dinners and movie nights, and she devoted her life to her children. Peggy was the biological mother of 4 children, however many people considered her their surrogate mother.
Peggy's greatest love was her family, and she was blessed with a large loving family. Peggy was a compassionate spirit and had a passion for caring for others; she had a habit of taking in lost souls and helping to heal them. Peggy was a sister, an aunt, a cousin, a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother. She was very much loved and will be very much missed
Peggy greatly enjoyed the outdoors, and wishes to spend the rest of eternity in the beautiful wilderness with Mother Nature. Her ashes will be spread in the Sequoyah forest at a later date, as she requested.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In