June 21, 1943 - Sept. 22, 2018
The celebration of life will be held for Phyllis Rae (Bailey) Schweitzer, 75, of Coos Bay, at 2 p.m., March 2, 2019, at Fraternal Order of Eagles in Coos Bay. She died Sept. 22, 2018.
Phyllis was a vital part of the Coos Bay Fraternal Order of Eagles for 48 years. She never hesitated to lend a helping hand to raise money for various charities throughout Coos County and beyond. Over the years of service to her local Chapter, she accomplished many great tasks, including becoming Madam State President for the Oregon Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene R Schweitzer; her parents, Ralph and Ruby Bailey; and a sister, Vadah Stewart.
Phyllis was survived by her children: Richard, Gary, Kelley, Michael; her two step-children, Debra Gorman, and David; 23 plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Edwin Bailey.
She will be greatly missed by all those she touched.
