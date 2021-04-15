November 12, 1930 – April 12, 2021
A graveside service will be held for Phyllis Nena Green, 90, of Coos Bay, at 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Eureka Cemetery, 1101 Yaquina Heights Drive, Newport, Oregon.
Phyllis was born on November 12, 1930, in North Bend, to Robert and Lorene Chard. She passed peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 12, 2021. She grew up in Coos Bay and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1949 where she was the drum majorette. Phyllis married Robert Green in 1949 and they made their home together for 64 years in Newport and Coos Bay.
Robert and Phyllis raised six children together.
Phyllis worked at Mo’s Chowderhouse in Newport, where she met Paul Newman during the filming of “Sometimes a Great Notion.” She also worked at Peterson Seafoods and the Holiday House, both in Charleston.
Phyllis loved playing bingo. She played whenever and wherever there was a caller. She loved the outdoors and was an excellent elk hunter, salmon fishing on the Elk River, and camping at her sister Joy’s Lakeside property with all of her extended family. She was dedicated to designing costumes and entertaining with the Belles and Beaus. Phyllis was also a member of the Coos Bay Eagles Drum and Bugle Corps. She also enjoyed driving and showing her 1939 Plymouth pickup.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Donalee Yost; daughter, Debralee Lucas and her husband Kent; sons, Robbie Green and his wife Rava, Ronnie Green and Jimmy Green; 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Green and son, Pat Green.
Following the graveside service, there will be a reception at the Yaquina Bay Yacht Club located at 750 SE Bay Blvd., Newport, Oregon.
