August 22, 1928 – November 16, 2021
Phyllis Jessie Garret, 93, passed away on November 16, 2021. She was born August 22, 1928 to Herman and Margaret Berg of Hector, Minnesota.
Phyllis graduated from Roosevelt High School in Portland, Oregon. She was married to Emmett Leroy Garrett, March 25, 1948. They raised their family in Coos Bay, Oregon. She loved to gather with family and friends. Her home was always filled with warm baked goods and lots of love.
In 2016, she moved to Cascade Park Retirement in Woodburn, Oregon. She made many caring and loving friends with the residents and staff.
Phyllis volunteered for SMART, AARP tax preparation and Coos County Elections. She was a member of the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Holy Redeemer Alter Society, Coquille Indian Tribe Residents Association and a lifelong supporter of the Coquille Indian Tribe.
She was a lifelong learner. Her passions were to garden, can, sew, bake, paint, crochet, calligraphy, and to compose her memoirs.
She is survived by her daughter, Casandra and Steve Ross of Woodburn; son, Donald and Cheryl Garrett of Coos Bay; and daughter, Andrea and Richard Maude of Grants Pass. Phyllis, has six grandchildren, Dustin (Jodi) Garrett, Ryan (Jen) Garrett, Clay (Charmine) Ross, Trista (departed Troy Kannier), Todd (Allison) Ross, and Chance Maude. She has eleven great grandchildren, Baily Garrett (Thaddeus Nelson), Emma Garrett, William Garrett, Matthew Ross, Daniel Ross, Eli Ross, Abbie Ross, Hudson Kannier, Grayson Kannier, Emme Ross and Bella Ross. Phyllis also has one great-great grandchild, Trew Nelson. She is survived by several nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Garrett; parents, Herbert and Margaret Berg; brother, Herbert Berg; sisters, Carol Banker and Lila Matthews.
Our family sincerely appreciates the love, kindness and support provided by Cascade Park Assisted Living staff and Willamette Valley Hospice. We have so much gratitude and love for them.
A funeral mass was held at Sacred Heart Church, Gervais, Oregon.
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 14, 2021 at The Plank House in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Please, make a donation to a charity of your choice or do a good deed in Phyllis Garrett’s memory.
