Aug. 19, 1931 – Sept. 11, 2018
A private family service will be held at a later date for Phyllis Hope Henes, 87, of Coos Bay.
Phyllis was born Aug. 19, 1931 in Sargent, Neb., the fifth of seven children, alongside five sisters and one brother, to Vernon Phillips and Vesta “Betty” (Drake) Phillips. She passed away Sept. 11, 2018 in Coos Bay, after a battle with cancer.
Phyllis attended Prosper, Riverton and Coquille schools. She married William “Bill” Cook June 3, 1949. After Bill’s passing in April of 1968, she married Lowell “Buzz” Henes Dec. 21, 1970.
Phyllis lived in Myrtle Point for 20 years from 1949 to 1969, she then moved to various places, including, Coos Bay, Medford, Klamath Falls, Eugene, Florence and Elyria, Ohio. She later returned to Coos Bay in 1988 and lived here ever since.
Her working years were spent providing accounting services for several businesses.
In her free time, Phyllis enjoyed playing piano and the accordion, as well as knitting.
Phyllis raised three children, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and was also the caregiver for her mother. She will always be remembered by her family for her fierce devotion to helping raise all of her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley and spouse, George Alder of Redmond; sons, Pat and spouse, Keri Cook, Dan Cook; and daughter, Linda and spouse, Fred White, all of Coos Bay.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands, Bill Cook and Buzz Henes.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In