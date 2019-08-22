Jan. 12, 1931-Aug. 19, 2019
A celebration of the life of long-time Powers resident Phyllis Deane Stevens, 88, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Powers Church of God, with vault interment to follow at the Powers Cemetery.
Phyllis was born Jan. 12, 1931 in Bandon, the daughter of William and Rowena (Miller) Pullen. She died Aug. 19, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born, raised and went to school in Bandon and in 1948 was selected as a princess on the Cranberry Court of the annual Cranberry Festival celebration. She graduated from Bandon High School in the spring of 1949 and a week later married her husband of 70 years, Kenneth Stevens.
Kenneth and Phyllis lived in Bandon, Elkton and Myrtle Point, finally settling in Powers in December of 1962. Kenneth took the pastor position at the Church of God with Phyllis playing both the piano and the organ for the church and partnering with Pastor Ken in his ministry. She never met a person that she didn’t think would be a perfect guest or member of the church and always welcomed them as such.
She is survived by her husband of over 70 years, Kenneth Stevens; children, Kayleen and Ron Hofsess; Kathy and Mark Rector; Sam and Chris Stevens; grandchildren, Ryan Hofsess, Katie Hofsess-Apsley, Matt Shorb, Joey Shorb, Gabe Shorb, Beth Rector-Mason, Luke Rector, Josh Stevens, Jake Stevens; 10 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Rose Pullen.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, William, Darwin and Orel and two sisters, Thelma and Marge.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Powers Church of God. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service, Myrtle Point. Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In