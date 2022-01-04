August 12, 1969 – December 19, 2021
Phillip Ray Whipple, 52, of North Bend, Oregon went to his Heavenly home on December 19, 2021, in Portland, Oregon. He had a three-week battle with Covid Pneumonia, it attacked his body, even though he was fully vaccinated.
Phillip was born on August 12, 1969, in Crescent City, California, where he lived until he started high school in Bandon, Oregon he attended Bandon High until the end of his junior year, where he participated in football, baseball and wrestling. During his senior year he made the move to Coos Bay, Oregon and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1987.
Phill worked the past 25 years as a truck driver by trade a few of his favorite jobs were for Mast Bros Towing and his last job being a delivery driver for Southern Glazers Wine & Spirit, he was known for being charismatic, not knowing a stranger, optimistic nature, not holding a grudge, and just a nice guy! He’ll be missed by all.
Phill’s kiddos and new Grandbaby were the love of his life, but he also enjoyed watching the LA Chargers Football team, LA Dodgers Baseball team and the Oregon Ducks on TV or in person during a vacation trip, he loved going to Rock-n-Roll concerts with his kids, going out and shooting guns. He would have loved having his new grandson as his new sidekick.
Phillip leaves behind son, Kellen; daughter, Kendra; kid’s mom, Tammy; a new love of only six months; grandson, Greyson Garcia; father and mother, Andrew and Birdie Whipple; older brother, Aaron Whipple; older sister, Cyndi (Bruce) Parry; nephews, Dustin Evanow and Luke Parry; two great nieces and two great nephews. His family will always have a special place in their hearts for Phill, until we see him again On the Other side!
A private cremation was prepared by Crown Memorial Center in Tualatin, Oregon, with a private family gathering.
