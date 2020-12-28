October 7, 1946 – October 4, 2020
Philip Ray Taylor, 73, passed away October 4, 2020 in Bay Area Hospital, Coos Bay from cancer. Philip was born October 7, 1946 in Santa Cruz, California, to Ben John Taylor and Florence Ethel Taylor along with siblings, Shirly Britain and Greg Taylor.
Philip and Janice J. Williamsen married May 4, 1971. Through the years Philip served in the US Army, attended Southwestern Community College, worked at Weyerhaeuser, K-Mart and Wal Mart.
Philip is survived by wife, Janice J. Taylor; sons, Jeffery Taylor, Kent Taylor and Philip J. Taylor; grandson, Jeffery Talon Taylor; sister in law, Barbara Taylor and many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In