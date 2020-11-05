Peter Morgan Mason

May 17, 1949 – October 28, 2020
We wish Peter fair winds as we say goodbye. Peter was born in Walla Walla, Washington, but grew up in Salina, Kansas. The youngest of four children born to Harry Mason and Isabel Jakway Mason. He leaves behind a son, Paige Mason; and siblings, John (Nancy), Molly, and Emily; as well as nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces. He also leaves behind an extended family of friends of all ages and generations.
Peter grew up as a rebellious and wild but extremely bright child of the 60’s. Not liking authority, he steered his own course through life. Tacking back and forth through the constants of his life, he brought interest and fun to all who knew him, along with exasperation and confusion, however well meant. Peter loved a party with good food, music, and lively conversation.
He moved to Denver as a young man and then followed his sisters out to the West Coast. A committed serial monogamist, he spent periods of his life with several strong and influential women. He loved babies and children and became a father himself in his 30’s. Being interested and knowledgeable about electrical/mechanical/remodeling things, and with a gift for mathematics, he assisted many with helpful advice and tutoring in his work for Perry’s Electric and at SWOCC.
He loved Community Theater, where he met his third wife, who encouraged him to move to Portland and finish college while in his forties. He became an active member of the St. John’s Community in North Portland, while working for the city of Portland as a traffic engineer. His love of people and problem solving, and his dislike of authority, made him the natural person to listen to and resolve consumer complaints. While in Portland he received his first diagnosis of cancer and committed himself to living a full and healthy life. He worked hard to simplify his life and eventually gave up his house and garden to live on a sailboat in the Willamette River.
He developed a love of gardening and community building in Portland, and he took these with him after he retired and moved back to Coos Bay to be closer to Paige. Like himself, his garden was wild and rich with life and often had a boat parked somewhere inside. Another constant throughout his life was animals, cats in particular, having between 1 and 7 cats at different points in his life.
Knowing that his cancer was back, he sold his Ingersoll house and moved to a trailer parked on the property of some dear friends. To the end, the captain of his own ship, he died at home with his kitties after 17 good years post diagnosis.
In memory of Peter, we hope you will take a sail, travel to a new place, plant a garden or add a heritage plant to your existing garden, try out for a part at your local theater, adopt a furry companion, bake a loaf of bread, or make a new friend not your own age. You are welcome to leave memories or post photos on his tribute wall at the Coos Bay Memorial Chapel www.coosbayareafunerals.com .
