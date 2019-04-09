Peter Goodbrod

May 27, 1929 - March 7, 2019
Peter A. Goodbrod was born May 27, 1929, in Hot Lake, Ore. He passed away March 7, 2019 at Woodland Convalescent Care in Washington from complications of Parkinson’s.
Pete was raised as an only child, the son of Ad and Georgie Anna Goodbrod. His early years were punctuated by moves to such places as Irrigon, Hermiston, Pendleton, Arizona, Los Angeles, Crow, and finally Molalla, Ore., where he graduated from high school. In the fall of 1947, Pete enrolled at Oregon State College (University) where he pursued and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in education in 1952. While in college, he was a three-year letterman in baseball, and was elected captain of the baseball team his senior year. This was the year that Pete’s team participated in the Baseball College World Series in Omaha, Neb., and in 1992, the team was inducted into Oregon States Baseball Hall of Fame. He also played two years on the Oregon State basketball team.
It was during his college days that Pete met his wife, Joan DeCosta. He was spending summers in Bandon working at Moore Mill and playing semi-pro baseball. After a three-year courtship they were married Sept. 9, 1951, at Holy Trinity Church in Bandon. They spent their first years of marriage in Corvallis. After graduation from Oregon State, Pete was called to serve in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a second lieutenant from August 1952 to May 1954. Pete and Joan were together at Fort Belvoir, Va.; Camp Wolters, Texas; and Fort Slocum in New York. In September 1953, Pete was assigned to Taegu, Korea. He was the personnel officer and was in contact with the people. Being the caring person that he was, when he left, the people presented him with a Korean doll and a letter of appreciation for working with them. This doll and letter are in the Bandon Museum along with baseball items that he donated.
After Pete’s discharge from the Army, he and Joan decided to make Bandon their permanent home and have a family. They were blessed with two daughters, Michelle and Cindy.
Pete worked at Moore Mill, FS & P, Capps Motor Company, and began to work for the late Ken Rogge as a bookkeeper on July 18, 1960. He drove lumber truck for Rogge Forest Products from 1962 to November 1991, at which time he assumed the position of company purchasing agent until his retirement Dec. 31, 1991. On March 17, 1993, he was honored by a Rogge Affiliate’s retirement party for his 32 years of service. More than 150 people gathered to honor him.
When an award was begun in 1990, Pete was selected as Rogge’s first employee of the year. For 25 years he was a volunteer assistance coach at Bandon High School in football, basketball, baseball and track. Over the years, he was a member of the Baseball Beaver Club, Our Beaver Nation, Athletic Student Funds and a lifetime member of Oregon State Alumni Association. Being avid Beaver fans, Pete and Gerry Fraser purchased season home football tickets year after year, rain or shine, win or lose!
Pete enrolled in ground school taught by Terry Morrison and obtained a private pilot’s license Feb. 18, 1994, at the age of 65. Terry and Pete remained the best of friends.
September 2016, Pete and Joan were the parade Grand Marshalls celebrating 70 years of Bandon Cranberry Festivals.
Pete was a member of Coquille Valley Elks, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. His love for golf was hindered as his Parkinson’s progressed. He missed golfing with his buddies: Don Goddard, Harvey Hiley and Tom Gant.
Pete and Joan enjoyed living at Pacific View from 2015 until Pete’s fall in December 2018.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Adrian and Georgie Anna Goodbrod; and a sister who died at birth.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Joan; daughters, Michelle and Bill White of Kalama, Wash., and Cindy and Marc Schafler of Mesquite, Nev.; granddaughters, Valerie and friend, Kelly of Longview, Wash., and Jennifer of Vancouver, Wash.; great-grandchildren, Brittany of San Francisco, Ca., Austin of Chicago, Ill., Zander and Olivia of Arizona, and Allister of Salem, Ore., brother-in-law, Glenn Sickels of Port Orford; nephews, Charles, Dan, and Bob Sickels; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and cousins, Barbara, Patty, and Joan.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church to celebrate Pete’s life. A luncheon will follow at the hall. After lunch, there will be a private burial with military honors at Holy Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Bandon Historical Museum, P.O. Box 737, Bandon, OR 97411.
Pete Goodbrod, husband, father, best friend, forever remembered and dearly missed.
