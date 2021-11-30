November 25, 1933 – November 23, 2021
Peter Douglas Pennington was born November 25, 1933 in Corvallis, Oregon, the son of Earl C. and Lyle E. Pennington. He passed away November 23, 2021 at Avamere Rehab facility in Coos Bay.
Peter graduated from Marshfield High School, class of 1952. He attended Southern Oregon University for three years. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a helicopter mechanic. He married his high school sweetheart, Virginia (Yeiter) Pennington and made their home in Coos Bay. They celebrated 66 years of marriage in July.
Retired from Menasha/Weyerhaeuser in 1998 as a steam plant operator where he was referred to as “Mr. Cool”, keeping things running safe and smoothly. Pete enjoyed working with co-workers, never a dull moment. Peter also loved to hunt and fish with friends and family. His father owned Penny’s Tackle box, located in Bunker Hill. After his catch of the day, he would take his fish in, get it weighted, a picture taken and listen to the fishing story of the day. He always enjoyed camping with family and friends. Pete made a yearly camping trip to Odell Lake, fishing and laughing with his cousin and brother’s families. He loved to go crabbing and have big crab feeds.
Pete was an avid gardener who loved to sit under his magnolia tree at the end of the day. He also loved to drive down back country roads to see new territory; these adventures were referred to “we are going turkey hunting”.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Pennington; brother, Steve Pennington; daughters, Kim Lieurance and husband, Scott, Penny Dahl and husband, Jim; twin sons, Jeff Pennington and husband, Jamie Kleinbaum, Jay Pennington and wife, Denise; seven grandchildren, Nicole Pennington, Joshua Dahl, Justin Traver, Maegan Traver (Grant), Ali Pennington, Ashley Pennington and Pete Pennington; eight great-grandchildren, Michael Hockema, Caleb Crabtree, Cooper Crabtree, Malin Grant, Demi Grant, Alexis Traver and Logan Traver; as well as great great-grandchild, Cody Hockema.
Remembering a life well lived.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In