Dec. 13, 1933 - Feb. 4, 2019
A memorial service will be held for Perle Ann Rosema at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 2, at Skyline Baptist Church, 3451 Liberty St. in North Bend. She passed away Feb. 4, 2019, in Coos Bay.
Perle was an extraordinary woman. From her first job as a medical secretary at the Navajo Indian Reservation in Gallup, N.M., to her last as director of Hmong Artisans in Stockton, Calif., she was a woman of excellence. A division manager for Beeline Fashions for 20 years, she later volunteered in Laubach literacy training in San Joaquin County, as well as teaching ESL at Charterhouse Center, becoming a Susan B. Anthony Woman of Achievement honoree and developing a special love for the SE Asian women and families she interacted with. During the years, she created an incredible home life for her family, opening it up to share with many. She was deeply involved in the life of her church.
In her retired years on the Oregon coast, she loved to lead interdenominational women's Bible studies, serving in Women of the Word, "WOW" in Coos County. Christ was the core of her life. Through His strength, she weathered many life storms with grace and perseverance. Throughout her final 25 years, she battled three types of aggressive cancer. She poured herself into lives everywhere she went. It was an honor to know her.
She is survived by loving husband of 65 years, Melvin Rosema; brother, Shuart and Betty Kuik; son, Victor and Laurie Rosema; daughter, Jenny and Jim Maier; grandchildren, Liz, Teddy, and Grace Rosema, Van, Be, Tuyet and Hanh Le; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Gideon Bibles International.
