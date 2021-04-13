September 10, 1964 – March 21, 2021
On Sunday, March 21, 2021, Penny Ann Holbrook passed away at the age of 56.
Penny was born on September 10, 1964 in Ayer, Massachusetts to Bob and Gloria Landers. She graduated from Marshfield High School in 1982 and went on to study Graphic Art Design at Lane Community College.
Penny had a passion for painting, photography, design, beading, sewing, etc. Her artwork was not only admired by her friends and family, but by those who saw her designs on shop windows or those who bought her work from local street fairs. She had a love for people and spent much of her life in the caregiving role. She was known for her compassionate spirit, her insatiable smile and a laugh that could fill a room.
Penny was preceded in death by her sister, Cynthia Landers; her father, Bobby Landers; and her mother, Gloria Landers. She is survived by her significant other, Robert Noah; her two children, Aaren Fields and Jennifer Ball; her three grandchildren, Abigail Snyder, Stephanie Fields and a soon to be born Gwendolyn Ball; her brother, Robert Landers; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at William M. Tugman State Park in Reedsport, Oregon at 12 o’clock p.m.
