November 27, 1928 – October 3, 2021
A graveside service for Peggy M. Hightower, 92, of North Bend, will be heldat 2 pm, Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay with Pastor Trevor Hefner of Family Life Center Church of God, officiating.
Peggy was born November 27, 1928 in Claredon, Texas to Alvis and Lena Huff. She passed away October 3, 2021 in North Bend.
In 1955, Peggy moved to Coos Bay with her first husband, Frank Canup, and their two children. They were divorced in 1964.
Peggy worked at J.C. Penney’s for 24 years until her retirement. She met her second husband, “Tex” in 1965 and they married January 1, 1966. They were together for 51 years.
Peggy and Tex retired to Eugene in 1986. They purchased new homes for several years and she did the interior decorating and he did the landscaping, then sold them when Tex got the “bug” to build again. In between they traveled around the western and southern states in “cowboy” country and attended their favorite activity . . . rodeos. When at home they tried to attend as many sporting events as possible that their grandchildren were playing.
As their health began to decline, they moved back to North Bend, to be with family. In 2017 Tex passed away and Peggy lived by herself in their home for several years until moving into assisted living at Inland Point. When she needed yet more medical care, she moved to Always There, an adult foster care home. The family owes Melanie Forbes and all of the caregivers a special thank you for their loving care. Peggy lived there for three years before passing.
Peggy is survived by her son, David Canup (Peggy) of North Bend; daughters, Jeri Young of Coos Bay; Connie Giacchero (Kenneth) of Ridgefield, WA; Linda Kight of Placentia, CA; Cathy Willis (Bryan) of Portage, IN; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Horton “Tex” Hightower; father, Alvis Huff; mother, Lena Gulley; mother-in-law, Marie Hightower; brother, Jim Huff; sister, Wynelle Huff; granddaughter, Kim Banta; grandson, Chad Canup; and, son-in-law, Stephen Young.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers that any donations be sent to a donation of choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
