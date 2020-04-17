Peggy Louise Schwarz
December 29, 1946 - March 28, 2020
A memorial service for Peggy Louise Schwarze, 73, of Coos Bay will be announced and held at a later date.
Peggy was born Dec. 29, 1946 in Coos Bay to Frederick “Fred” and Tessie (Seimens) Oswald. She passed away March 28, 2020 of heart failure, at her home in Coos Bay.
Peggy graduated from Marshfield High School in 1965. After graduating from high school, she married Curtis Schwarze Aug. 14, 1965. Peggy attended SWOCC for one year, where she received a LPN license. She moved to Portland for four years, where three of her four daughters were born, before moving back to Coos Bay.
Peggy loved working with and helping young people. She spent many years as a 4H leader.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Curtis Schwarze; daughters, Tessa Britton of Arvada, Colorado, Tanya Robbins and Trent of Eugene, Tanna Wright and Tookie of Coos Bay; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Rick Oswald and Kip Oswald; and four niece and nephews.
Peggy was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Tarra Lea McCarthy and her parents, Fred and Tessie (Seimens).
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
