June 25, 1932 - Aug. 17, 2018
Peggy Joanne Barrows, 86, passed away Aug. 17, 2018 in Bend.
Peggy was born June 25, 1932, to Martin and Ethel Kincheloe in Princeton, Kansas. When she turned seven her family moved to Myrtle Point. In 1951, she graduated from Myrtle Point High School. She married Franklin G. Barrows Nov. 17, that same year.
Peggy enjoyed gardening, collecting agates on the beach, and spending time with her family and friends. She was employed by Highland Movie Theater, Myrtle Crest School, C. Dean Mason Insurance and Mary Loan Bookkeeping Services.
Peggy was preceded in death by her son, David Barrows; her parents, Martin and Ethel Kincheloe; her sister, Martina; her brother, Wallis; and her husband of 50 years, Frank Barrows Sr.
She is survived by her family, brother, Mickey and Dette Kincheloe, son, Franklin G Barrows Jr. and Eric Teshima; her daughters, Susie and Rick Brown and Sally and Dave Tate; her grandchildren, Michelle Cook, Michael and Marlene Brown, Peggy and Caleb Parsons, and Dawn Tate; and her great-grandchildren, Coltyn and Brendon Cook, Balsher Tate, Madeline, Clay and C.J. Parsons.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Heart & Home Hospice and the Mount Bachelor Memory Care Staff of Bend for their loving care.
