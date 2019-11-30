Peggy Eve Berger
October 14, 1925 – November 8, 2019
Peggy Eve Berger, 94, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Nov. 8, 2019 in Bandon, Oregon.
She was born Oct. 14, 1925 to Forest and Beatrice Tomlinson in Coquille. Peggy graduated from Coquille High School in 1944. She met Donald L. Berger in 1946 and they were married that same year Oct. 29, 1946 in Eureka, Calif. They were married for 53 years.
While raising three children, Peggy and Don started Berger’s Top Service Body Shop where she worked until her retirement in 1992. She was known for her devotion to the business and for her strong work ethic.
From childhood, Peggy showed an interest in drawing and continued to develop her talents by taking various art classes throughout her adulthood. She became an accomplished artist, favoring oil painting and pen and ink drawing techniques.
Peggy and her family were active members of First Christian Church in North Bend, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was also active in Christian Women’s Club ministries throughout the 1960s and ‘70s. Peggy leaves a legacy of faith. Her generous spirit and love for Jesus Christ live on in the continued faith of her family.
Survived by her sons and daughters in law, Steve and Jeanne Berger, and Hugh and Diana Berger, all of Coos Bay; daughter and son in law, JoEllen and John Cruze of Goodyear, Arizona; grandchildren, Ron Berger, Rebeca Jones, Adele Berger, Michelle Lucas, Wanda Barber, David Hull and Aaron Vahrenwald; 16 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; and grandson, Louis Berger.
Peggy lived the last four years of her life at Absolute Best Care in Bandon. The family would like to express their profound gratitude to Denise, Alberto, Joyce and Terrisa for the loving care they provided. Also, a special thanks to Dr. Crane and staff for many years of care.
No service will be held, but an open house to celebrate the Peggy’s life and art will be held from 12 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at the First Christian Church, 2420 Sherman Avenue in North Bend.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
