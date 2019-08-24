Peder Arthur Pederson

April 20, 1935 – Aug. 19, 2019
Services will be held at a later date for Peder A. Pederson, 84, of North Bend. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Peder was born on April 20, 1935 in Astoria to Andrew Pederson and Anna (Hansen) Pederson. He passed away suddenly at his home in North Bend on Aug. 19.
Peder served in the U.S. Army, graduated from the University of Oregon and retired in 1997 following a long career in dredging — a job which he loved. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as salmon fishing and crabbing on the coast of Oregon. He was a member of the Masons as well as the Shriners.
Peder married Linda Bell on March 13, 2000 in Port Orford.
Peder is survived by his loving wife Linda of 19 years; five children, A. Eric Pederson and wife Cathy, Tom Jones and wife Jerri, Jeff Jones and wife Amanda, Mike Bell and wife Shelyn and Rhonda Flock and husband Rick; grandchildren, Nick, Katie, Zach, Gabbi, Elena, Jagger, Brittni, Kristen, Casey, Hannah and Josh; and two great-grandchildren, Ripley and Paxton.
Peder was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Anna Pederson, and sister, Dagney.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
