Pearl Backman

April 28, 1928 – March 19, 2020

Graveside service for Pearl Backman, 91, of Myrtle Point will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday at the Myrtle Point Chapel.

Pearl was born on April 28, 1928 in Jamestown, Tennessee to John and Eunice (Pennycuff) Roark. She died March 19, 2020 in Myrtle Point.

She was a CNA for many years at several area care centers.

Pearl enjoyed playing BINGO, going to yard sales, doing cross word puzzles and reading murder mystery books.

She is survived by her children, Ronald Wilson, Shannon Hartwell, Fred Wilson, Linda Atkins, Mary Gehris and Joyce Highnote; 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great grandchildren.

Pearl was preceded in death by her husbands, Moss H. Wilson Jr. and Albert Backman; sons, William Larry Wilson and Gary Michael Wilson, and four brothers.

Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.

