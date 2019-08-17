Aug. 13, 1934 – Aug. 7, 2019
At her request, no public service will be held for Pauline Wanda (Cox) Skinner Edgar, 84, of Coos Bay.
Pauline was born Aug. 13, 1934 in Bandon. She passed away Aug. 7, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Pauline graduated in 1953 from Marshfield High School where she participated in instrumental development and music theory. She was a princess on homecoming court, where she was escorted by her future husband, Charles Skinner. They married in 1954 and raised three children.
Later in life, Pauline worked for the Coca Cola Company and North Bend Medical Center as head of the credit and insurance department. She taught at Southwestern Oregon Community College for three years with the Work Experience Program.
She was classy and sassy to the end with a real zest for life. What a lady! She will be missed by many. She was a best friend, wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Debbie Skinner and Kathy Korb of Portland; sons, Richard Skinner and wife, Tracie of Coos Bay and Rodney Skinner; grandchildren, Jessica and husband, Jake Nickerson, Raven Skinner and Shaun Skinner; and great-grandchildren, sweet Kinsley and Kylie.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and theworldlink.com
