April 24, 1938 - November 26, 2020
Born in Placerville, California on April 24, 1938, Paula Rae Cracas was the first child of Paul and Agnes Julio.
Drawn early to a path of creativity and adventure, Paula lived her life with exuberance and principle. She founded and volunteered with many organizations, focusing on social justice, the environment and those in need. Paula was an award-winning poet and a freelance writer.
With husband Kenneth Skaggs, she had daughter Kenna in 1960. After moving to San Francisco, she met her second husband, Jerry Cracas, a caricature artist at Fisherman's Wharf, and she co-founded the San Francisco Peace and Freedom Party. In 1968 they had a son, John Paul. Paula owned The General Store on Grant Street, an eclectic and popular shop that launched a lifelong business interest in collectibles and antiques.
She moved to Ashland, Oregon, where she helped start the local food co-op and a women's center, and served on the founding board of the Rogue Valley Transportation District. In 1977 she married James Brickley. Paula earned a M.Ed. in Educational Psychology from the University of Oregon and became the marketing director at Eugene's Starflower Natural Foods, then moved to Honolulu in 1983 where she worked in the natural foods industry.
Settling in Port Orford, Oregon in the late 1990s, Paula found a small oceanfront community she loved. She founded Love Monkeys for Peace, traveled, wrote articles and gardened. She became a Master Gardener specializing in worm composting, which she taught for years. On assignment in Cuba, Paula wrote about local methods of worm composting where the embargo had blocked fertilizers. It became a primary source for researchers, cited in many journals and referenced by the United Nations.
Paula's last years were spent in Portland where she enjoyed the city's cultural opportunities and taught classes to fellow residents at Gray's Landing. She died on November 26, 2020.
She is survived by daughter, Kenna Dean (Richard Sadja) of San Pedro, California; son, John Paul Cracas of Nevada City, California; grandchildren, Keaton Applebaum and Laura Cracas; nephew, Marc Sanders of California; and niece, Shelby Sanders of Wyoming.
Paula is honored at Tsuru Island Japanese Garden in Gresham, Oregon. Memorials may be made in her memory to environmental or social justice organizations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In