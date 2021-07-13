Paula-Marie Rosman

July 23, 1948 – July 9, 2021
ROSMAN, Paula-Marie – age 72, passed away on July 9, 2021 in Davenport, Washington. Paula was born on July 23, 1948 In Spokane, Washington to Woodford and Marion (Richardson) Frisbie.
At a young age she moved with her family to California where she graduated from Alhamba High School. In her high school years she was an athlete. She had planned to be a P.E. teacher. Paula was excellent in the dashes, the long and high jumps. She was particularly good at basketball. Paula moved back to the Spokane area to attend E.W.S.C.
Paula was a wife, a mother, a sister and a daughter. Paula was an artist which included drawing, pottery, stained glass quilting, woodworking, costuming and stage design. Paula was a teacher of pottery, stained glass and quilting. She taught at Shutter’s Creek Prison. Paula developed and ran her own pottery and stained glass business. She would pack up her van and drive to art shows in Oregon and Washington to sell her work. Paula worked to help the family finances. She worked at a ski resort at Mount Baker. She also worked on a chicken farm. Paula found many odd jobs for the family. Paula had a million dollar smile and a heart of gold.
Paula-Marie is survived by her husband, Christian Charles Rosman; daughters, Maria Rosman Allison, Susann Beaulieu; son, Patrick Rosman; granddaughters, Katarina Allison, Brianna Blackburn, Jae eun (Paige) Allison; grandson, Jack Rosman; great grandchildren, Kiara Blackburn and Kendal Blackburn. She also survived by a sister, Shirley Hendrick; and several nieces and nephews.
Rosary services will be held at 9:00 am, Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wilbur, Washington. A Memorial Mass will follow at 10:00 am with Father Rory Pitstick officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strate Funeral Home, Davenport, Washington.
