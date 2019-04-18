Sept. 24, 1938 - March 25, 2019
On Monday, March 25 2019, Paula Jeanette Rucker Langendoerfer passed away at the age of 80. She was born Sept. 24, 1938 in Little Rock, Ark., to Edward A. Rucker and Leona Vales Rucker.
Paula provided accounting services during the latter part of her career, and previously worked as an office manager for car dealerships in Portland and Coos Bay. Paula is remembered for her love of family and devotion to her children and many grandchildren.
She is survived by her brother, Edward Rucker; and her children, Linda Bugbee, Kenneth E. Baker, John Langendoerfer, Perry Langendoerfer, and Coni Stroud. Her husband of 57 years, John E. Langendoerfer, passed away in 2016.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, Wash.
